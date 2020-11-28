Protect Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb, let us live like a bouquet of flowers: KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao if Hyderabad’s ‘Ganga Jamuna tehzeeb’ be protected, it can happen only through the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and appealed to the voters to keep communal forces at bay for the larger interest of the city’s growth and development.

Addressing a massive public turnout at L B Stadium, Chief Miniter listed out the achievements of his government in the last six years, especially on the power and water front. “We have solved the power problem in the state. We have been giving power supply 24/7 without any power outages. This is the first victory that our government has achieved after forming the government six years back. Telangana achieved tremendous improvement in the availability of power and consumption. Telangana is the only state in the country to supply 24×7 power to all sectors, including agriculture.

Similarly, KCR said his government also largely solved the water problem in the state. “Six years back before we came to power, women would stand in long queues for a bucket of water. Today, we are at the tipping point where the government will soon be supplying water 24/7. We have recently announced free water supply from December 1. We are only second state after Delhi to announce free water supply to the citizens.”

KCR also said through the state government’s Palle Pragathi, there was a visible change in the administration and functioning of rural local bodies. “Under the Palle Pragathi program, we have ensured better sanitation, greenery, and improvement of basic facilities. The establishment of nurseries, construction of crematoriums, and dumping yards would be taken up.

He said the Telangana government is the only state in the country to start 1,000 Gurukul residential schools to impart free education for all from “KG to PG” [kindergarten to post-graduation]. Further, he said his government was spending Rs 45,000 crore annually on welfare schemes, the only state in the country to spend heavily on the welfare of the people.

He said Hyderabad has remained peaceful in the last six years. The state government has maintained law and order in the city, but some inimical forces are trying to disturb the peace by fomenting communal trouble and whipping up passions without referring to any political party. “We need a peaceful Hyderabad.We On flood situation, he said every megacity in the country faced severe crisis including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata and that Hyderabad is no exception. “Our leaders have waded through knee-length water to help people in a flood situation.”

On the deployment of national BJP leaders for GHMC poll campaign, he said, “To beat this whip-thin mean, the entire battery of national leaders are camping in Hyderabad. Remember, I am the son of Telangana soil. People from Delhi have descended to campaign in ‘gully’ politics. This clearly shows how strong the TRS is, every leader in Delhi is shaking in their pants. The Uttar Pradesh CM has come to visit Hyderabad. His state stands 25 in growth terms, while Hyderabad figures in the top 5. Now, this weak CM from a weak state will teach us how to rule and govern. We have to live together in communal harmony, together as a bouqet of flowers. Save Hyderabad to save your businesses. If the communal harmony is disturbed, the real estate prices will crash, business climate will be affected. Hyderabad is a reality. I request the intellectual class to save the history and peace of Hyderabad. Are we going to lose our peace because of some communal forces, Do you want to surrender your peace. Do you want to compromise on law and order,” he asked.

“Why is the central government selling LIC? Why are PSUs being sold? When we ask these questions, the central BJP leadership has no answers,” he said.

While KCR sounded brave as he always does, there seems to be some worry in the TRS camp. Political observers say KCR’s meeting is a clear indication that the TRS party is rattled by the BJP, especially after the participation of top BJP national leaders, including its president J P Nadda, UP CM Aditya Yoginath, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in GHMC polls canvassing. The analysts say the TRS camp is clearly jittery about a possible anti-incumbency wave against the ruling party.