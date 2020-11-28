Subba Reddy releases white paper on TTD assets

Amid increasing criticism, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy released a white paper on the properties of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams all over. All these properties were those donated by the devotees. As per the white paper, Sri Varu has got over 1,128 properties across the country. Also, the TTD has got sites to the tune of 8,089 acres, some of these are prime properties located in metro cities.

The white paper says that of the 8,089 acres, over 335.23 acres were already sold along with some properties. As of now, TTD has got 987 assets. The TTD has proposed to set up a committee on how to bring the TTD properties all over the country into good use.

Subba Reddy said that a decision has been decided to postpone the move to buy the security bonds of the State and the Central Governments. It is well known that there has been a widespread public and political backlash against the buying of Government bonds.

The TTD Board has also decided to introduce nearly 150 electric buses in Tirumala in order to turn the Seven Hills into a green city.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.