Sai Pallavi advised complete Bed Rest

The anticipated Telugu film ‘Thandel’ is scheduled for release on February 7, 2025. The movie features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead actors. On January 31st, the film’s team held a trailer launch event in Mumbai, which also had a special appearance by Aamir Khan. However, Sai Pallavi was absent from the grand event due to her poor health. She has been advised to rest in bed for two days after developing a fever due to her extensive promotional activities. The director, Chandoo Mondeti, stated that Sai Pallavi was supposed to attend the Hindi trailer launch in Mumbai, but she had been traveling to various cities for promotional work, leading to her illness. As a result, she was unable to participate in the trailer launch event.

Thandel is inspired by real events that occurred in the village of D Matchilesam, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. Bunny Vas produced the film under Geetha Arts, and it is presented by Allu Aravind. Sai Pallavi also has a Ramayana project in the works, where she will play the role of Sita, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying the character of Ram. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and will feature Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Yash in the cast.