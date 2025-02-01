x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sai Pallavi advised complete Bed Rest

Published on February 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed
image
Sai Pallavi advised complete Bed Rest
image
Union Budget 2025: Key Highlights
image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech 2025-26
image
Naga Chaitanya Is A Fantastic Actor: Aamir Khan

Sai Pallavi advised complete Bed Rest

The anticipated Telugu film ‘Thandel’ is scheduled for release on February 7, 2025. The movie features Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi as the lead actors. On January 31st, the film’s team held a trailer launch event in Mumbai, which also had a special appearance by Aamir Khan. However, Sai Pallavi was absent from the grand event due to her poor health. She has been advised to rest in bed for two days after developing a fever due to her extensive promotional activities. The director, Chandoo Mondeti, stated that Sai Pallavi was supposed to attend the Hindi trailer launch in Mumbai, but she had been traveling to various cities for promotional work, leading to her illness. As a result, she was unable to participate in the trailer launch event.

Thandel is inspired by real events that occurred in the village of D Matchilesam, Srikakulam district, Andhra Pradesh. Bunny Vas produced the film under Geetha Arts, and it is presented by Allu Aravind. Sai Pallavi also has a Ramayana project in the works, where she will play the role of Sita, with Ranbir Kapoor portraying the character of Ram. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026 and will feature Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Yash in the cast.

Next Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed Previous Union Budget 2025: Key Highlights
else

TRENDING

image
Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed
image
Sai Pallavi advised complete Bed Rest
image
Naga Chaitanya Is A Fantastic Actor: Aamir Khan

Latest

image
Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed
image
Sai Pallavi advised complete Bed Rest
image
Union Budget 2025: Key Highlights
image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech 2025-26
image
Naga Chaitanya Is A Fantastic Actor: Aamir Khan

Most Read

image
Union Budget 2025: Key Highlights
image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech 2025-26
image
“Revanth committed on Tula Gold for Telangana women”

Related Articles

NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red