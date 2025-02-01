x
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Home > Movie News

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed

Published on February 1, 2025 by swathy

Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed

A grand pre-release event of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thandel is planned to take place this evening in Hyderabad. The team announced that Icon Star Allu Arjun will be the guest for this event and Allu Arjun was spotted in the Hyderabad airport this morning returning back to the city. But the makers have pushed the grand pre-release event to a new date and the date would be announced very soon. Nandamuri Balakrishna received Padma Bhushan and a grand party is hosted this evening in a farmhouse in the outskirts of the city.

Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun too are invited for the party and hence the pre-release event of Thandel is pushed. Chandoo Mondeti directed Thandel and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. The film is carrying good expectations and it is produced by Bunny Vas. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score for Thandel.

