Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed

A grand pre-release event of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thandel is planned to take place this evening in Hyderabad. The team announced that Icon Star Allu Arjun will be the guest for this event and Allu Arjun was spotted in the Hyderabad airport this morning returning back to the city. But the makers have pushed the grand pre-release event to a new date and the date would be announced very soon. Nandamuri Balakrishna received Padma Bhushan and a grand party is hosted this evening in a farmhouse in the outskirts of the city.

Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun too are invited for the party and hence the pre-release event of Thandel is pushed. Chandoo Mondeti directed Thandel and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. The film is carrying good expectations and it is produced by Bunny Vas. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and background score for Thandel.