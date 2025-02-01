x
Switch to: తెలుగు
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
View all stories
Home > Politics

Big relief for middle class : No Income Tax up to 12 Lakhs

Published on February 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dance Ikon Show Press Meet
image
Prabhas’ Fauji Flashback to be a Surprise
image
Buzz: Rana to work with a Tamil Director?
image
Big relief for middle class : No Income Tax up to 12 Lakhs
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed

Big relief for middle class : No Income Tax up to 12 Lakhs

In what could a major relief to the middle class people of India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman spelled out a heartwarming news during the ongoing budget sessions in Parliament. Announcing a new tax regime as part of Budget 2025, she made a loud statement that ‘There will be no tax up to 12 Lakh rupees’ and this received widespread applause from the NDA representatives in the house.

In her address, Nirmala Sitaraman fleshed out the new tax regime structure by saying “I propose to revise tax rate structures as follows: 0 to ₹4 Lakhs – nil, ₹4 Lakhs to ₹8 Lakhs – 5%, ₹8 Lakhs to ₹12 Lakhs – 10%, ₹12 Lakhs to ₹16 Lakhs – 15%, ₹16 Lakhs to ₹20 Lakhs – 20%, ₹20 Lakhs to ₹24 Lakhs – 25% and above ₹24 Lakhs – 30%” .

“To taxpayers up to ₹12 Lakhs of normal income other than special rate income such as capital gains, a tax rebate is being provided in addition to the benefit due to slab rate reduction in such a manner that there is no tax payable by them,” she added.

As this is the first full term budget of Modi’s government after returning to power for the third consecutive term in 2024, there have been a lot of hopes for ease of rates due to the growing resentment in the public over tax terrorism. Finally, the government seems to have paid heed to the concerns of tax payers and announced the big news which will be welcomed by the middle income groups.

Nirmal Sitharaman, who created history by presenting the eight budget in a row, stated that the new Income Tax Bill, to be introduced next week, will be clear, simple to understand and will lead to lower litigation. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also announced that personal income tax reforms will focus on middle class, with rationalisation of TDS and TCS for simplicity.

Next Buzz: Rana to work with a Tamil Director? Previous Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas’ Fauji Flashback to be a Surprise
image
Buzz: Rana to work with a Tamil Director?
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed

Latest

image
Dance Ikon Show Press Meet
image
Prabhas’ Fauji Flashback to be a Surprise
image
Buzz: Rana to work with a Tamil Director?
image
Big relief for middle class : No Income Tax up to 12 Lakhs
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel Pre-release Event Pushed

Most Read

image
Big relief for middle class : No Income Tax up to 12 Lakhs
image
Union Budget 2025: Key Highlights
image
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Budget Speech 2025-26

Related Articles

NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025 Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red