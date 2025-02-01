x
Buzz: Rana to work with a Tamil Director?

Published on February 1, 2025 by swathy

Buzz: Rana to work with a Tamil Director?

Rana Daggubati has been working on various films but he hasn’t announced a new one in the recent times. The talented actor is also producing content driven films. The Daggubati actor announced a film with Teja but it got shelved. He is in talks with Mithran, a Tamil successful director who directed Sardar in the past. Mithran has been keen to do a straight Telugu film from a long time but it did not happen. He was in touch with Megastar Chiranjeevi for a film but it did not materialize.

He recently met Rana Daggubati and narrated a script. Rana loved the narration and gave his nod. The film will start rolling very soon and the film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The pre-production work of the film is happening currently. Rana will also be a part of the production for this project. Mithran has penned a new script for Rana and he gave his nod. The film is not a regular commercial film and it is loaded with interesting content. More details are expected soon.

