NabhaNatesh Coolie Disco Performance
NagaChaitanya Snapped at Chennai For Thandel Movie Promotions
Sai Pallavi Snapped at Begumpet Airport Off to Chennai
Aditi Shankar In Premistava Trailer Launch Event
palak agrawal in my south diva calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Prabhas’ Fauji Flashback to be a Surprise

Published on February 1, 2025 by swathy

Prabhas’ Fauji Flashback to be a Surprise

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is currently shooting for Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is said to be a periodic drama set before independence and the film also will have a strong flashback. Imanvi is the leading lady and massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Fauji. Prabhas will be seen as a brahmin youngster in the film and he will essay the role of a soldier. Fauji will have a special surprise and the flashback episode is the major highlight of the film.

The flashback lasts for 30 minutes and a star actress will be seen in this episode of Fauji. The team is on a hunt for the right actress for the role in the flashback episode. Hanu Raghavapudi has plans to rope in Sai Pallavi for the role as per the update. Sai Pallavi is yet to reveal her decision. Fauji is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and the film will have its release next year. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music director of Fauji.

