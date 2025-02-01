Prabhas’ Fauji Flashback to be a Surprise

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is currently shooting for Fauji directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The film is said to be a periodic drama set before independence and the film also will have a strong flashback. Imanvi is the leading lady and massive sets are constructed for the shoot of Fauji. Prabhas will be seen as a brahmin youngster in the film and he will essay the role of a soldier. Fauji will have a special surprise and the flashback episode is the major highlight of the film.

The flashback lasts for 30 minutes and a star actress will be seen in this episode of Fauji. The team is on a hunt for the right actress for the role in the flashback episode. Hanu Raghavapudi has plans to rope in Sai Pallavi for the role as per the update. Sai Pallavi is yet to reveal her decision. Fauji is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and the film will have its release next year. Vishal Chandrasekhar is the music director of Fauji.