Sai Tej’s first post after his Accident

Supreme hero Sai Tej got his collar bone fractured after a bike mishap in Hyderabad. He is being treated in Apollo Hospitals and the actor is recovering well. His recent offering Republic released recently and is doing good across the Telugu states. Sai Tej posted for the first time after the accident thanking everyone for their support and showering love on his film Republic. He posted saying “Thanks is a small word to express my gratitude for your love and affection on me and my movie “Republic“. See you soon”.

Sai Tej is expected to get discharged in a week and will take rest for few more weeks. He is expected to take up his next film after he recovers completely. Republic is a political drama that is directed by Dev Katta. Sai Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna played the lead roles in the film.

— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) October 3, 2021