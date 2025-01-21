Saif Ali Khan gets Discharged from Hospital

Saif Ali Khan, the 54-year-old Bollywood actor, has been discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after being seriously injured in a knife attack during a burglary attempt at his home in Bandra. He is expected to rest at home for a week on the hospital’s advice, and visitors have been restricted to prevent any infection. The incident, which has raised concerns about Mumbai’s security, left Khan with six stab wounds, and he was quickly taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw.

Saif Ali Khan was injured when an intruder broke into his home. The intruder, a Bangladeshi national living under a fake name, entered the home and attacked the actor. The incident caused a small cut on Saif’s neck, requiring surgery to fix a leak in his spinal fluid. The actor also underwent plastic surgery for injuries on his arm and neck. A staff member who looks after Saif’s sons Taimur and Jeh was the first to notice the intruder and alerted the family. Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national has been arrested and the investigation is on.