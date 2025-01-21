x
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Dhanya Balakrishna at Hathya Movie Launch
Pooja Ramachandran at Hathya Movie Launch
sankranthikivasthunnam team with mahesh babu
Pragya Jaiswal In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Sharaddha Srinath In Daaku Maharaaj Success Meet
Venkatesh Daggubati In Sankranthiki Vasthunnam Success Meet
Balakrishna Watch Laila Teaser
Aishwarya Rajesh Throwback Pics From Sankranthiki Vasthunnm Sets
Nayan Sarika Dubai Pics
Shweta Tiwari Stuns In Brown Curvy Dress
Manju Warrier Europe Trip
Aishwarya Lekshmi Maaman Pooja Clicks
Pooja Hegde Memory Box Images
Ruhani Sharma Sankranti Vibes
Urvashi Rautela Fun Time With Baby Veda
Vaishnavi Chaitanya’s Sankranti Vibes
Raashii Khanna Kaṇmaṇi Look
India’s Biggest Superstars Coming Together?

Published on January 21, 2025 by swathy

India’s Biggest Superstars Coming Together?

In 2024, Allu Arjun’s fame skyrocketed due to the remarkable success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie generated immense buzz and exceeded expectations at the box office. Meanwhile, 2023 was the year of Shah Rukh Khan, who made a historic comeback with the blockbuster Pathaan. His subsequent film, Jawan, even surpassed Pathaan’s records. Now, in 2025, these two megastars are set to come together for a Thums Up advertising campaign. Both Allu Arjun and Shah Rukh Khan endorse the soft drink brand, and the team decided to unite them for this high-profile collaboration, which is sure to captivate audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan’s popularity extends beyond Bollywood, as evidenced by the impressive performance of Jawan in the southern states. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, has built a strong fan base with his Hindi-dubbed films, and Pushpa further amplified his reach in the Hindi-speaking markets. The new Thums Up campaigns are typically launched in the second half of February or the first half of March. Allu Arjun will soon work with Trivikram and Shah Rukh Khan will soon start the shoot of his upcoming film King.

Next Thandel new still: Stunning Chemistry Previous Saif Ali Khan gets Discharged from Hospital
