Thandel new still: Stunning Chemistry

Thandel starring Yuvasamrat Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi is making waves on social media. With the announcement video itself, they created huge anticipation for the film with Naga Chaitanya transforming into Thandel Raju character. After two blockbuster singles, they are releasing third single, Hailessa on 23rd Jan.

Both the singles – Bujji Thalli and Namo Namah Shivaya, have become huge chartbusters. Especially, Bujji Thalli has crossed 50 Million views with a huge 54 Million plus views on YouTube. Even Namo Namah Shivaya is growing in popularity has it is gaining great traction with each day.

Now, the makers have announced third single, Hailessa Hailessa release and remarked it as another lasting melody from popular music composer, Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad. The still released announcing the song, showcases stunning chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi by the beach side.

Chandoo Mondeti is directing this epic romantic patriotic tale. Naga Chaitanya’s transformation into character Thandel Raju, a fisherman is gainging huge applause all around. Also, his stunning chemistry with Sai Pallavi has also become talk of the industry.

Movie is produced by Bunny Vasu with a huge budget and presented by Allu Aravind. Thandel is releasing on 7th February all over.