Saif and Kareena blessed with a baby boy

Bollywood star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are blessed with a baby boy this morning at Brigade Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Both Kareena and the baby are doing fine. The duo announced in August 2020 that they are expecting their second child. They first turned parents in 2016 with the birth of Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena completed all her commitments to take rest and spend time with her family. She will be next seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha that is in the final stages of shoot. Saif Ali Khan is busy with Bunty Aur Babli 2, Adipurush and Bhoot Police.

