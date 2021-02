Tollywood sensation Vijay Devarakonda is currently shooting for his next film Liger in Mumbai. The film is aimed for September release this year. The entire team of Liger partied along with Karan Johar in the residence of top designer Manish Malhotra. Bollywood beauties Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan along with Rakul Preet Singh and Ananya Pandey are the special guests for the night. Vijay Devarakonda, Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar, Charmme and others have been present for the party.

