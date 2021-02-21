Sarkaru Vaari Paata Dubai schedule wrapped up

Superstar Mahesh Babu commenced the shoot of his next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Dubai and the month-long schedule came to a wrap yesterday. The entire movie unit will be returning back to India today and the next schedule of the film is expected to commence in Goa next month. Parasuram is the director of this mass entertainer and Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady. Some crucial episodes, an action chase along with a song are canned in this Dubai schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Made on a massive budget, the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be concluded by August and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2022 release. The film will be extensively shot in USA and Hyderabad soon. Thaman is the music director and Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. Mahesh is in talks for various projects but nothing has been finalized as of now.