Sakshi comments on Naidu Vizag Yatra

Jagan Media spread stories that the North Coastal Andhra people revolted against Ex CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Praja Chaitanya Yatra. It said that Naidu enacted five and half hours of needless drama at the Vizag airport. Sakshi reported that the Vizag people blocked and sent back Naidu on a return flight. It said that the people’s anger was clear that they were against Naidu conspiracies against the North Coastal Andhra people.

Contrary to this, just a few YCP followers stopped Naidu convoy. Police remained silent and finally arrested Naidu. Sakshi conveniently ignored all this and twisted it out of context. Political analysts say that the emerging trends are threatening to silence all voices of protest in the state in coming days.

Minister Avanthi Srinivas said that Naidu did nothing but looted Vizag for five years during his previous rule. Now, the TDP is obstructing the great opportunity that is coming to Vizag as Expecutive Capital City of Andhra Pradesh.