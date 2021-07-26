Sakshi Vs Sajjala: Are differences growing?

Is something wrong between CM’s advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and his brainchild Sakshi media? Sajjala is a famed journalist with a career that is illustrious. In fact, he was the founder director of Sakshi newspaper and then the Sakshi TV. Most of the present day functionaries of Sakshi are his disciples in the media. Yet, the Sakshi the other day made quite strong criticism against government advisors dabbling in politics.

Interestingly, Sakshi media had referred to Sajjala as party general secretary and not as an advisor. Though it was referring to Sajjala, Sakshi media said that chief minister’s advisors should not hold press meets and speak politics. Till Saturday, Sakshi always referred to Sajjala as the government advisor. But on Saturday, it addressed him as the party general secretary. Analysts are now breaking their heads over this changed nomenclature.

What is more interesting is that the Sakshi daily has further commented that late YSR’s political advisor KVP Ramachandra Rao had never addressed the media. In fact, the only time he spoke was when his best friend and political mentor YSR met with the unfortunate chopper crash, Sakshi said. The analysts are now trying to understand why there is this sudden change in the attitude of Sakshi daily.

During Chandrababu Naidu’s time, his advisors Parakala Prabhakar and Kutumba Rao had addressed several political press meets. In fact, Parakala Prabhakar had even moved a political resolution in the Mahanadu. It was only after Chandrababu’s ministerial colleagues raised the issue that Chandrababu Naidu began maintaining a safe distance from Parakala Prabhakar.