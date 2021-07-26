Is Ashok Gajapathi planning to leave TDP?

Is Vizianagaram TDP’s strongman and Vizianagaram royalty Ashok Gajapathi Raju planning to leave the TDP? This is the hottest topic that is being discussed in the North Coastal Andhra. Political analysts say that it would not be long before Ashok Gajapathi Raju dropped a bombshell on the TDP.

Sources say that Ashok Gajapathi is facing the worst challenge from the YSRCP these days. Though he has managed to get back the chairperson’s post of the Mansas Trust, the path is not going to be easy for him. In fact, there are problems and challenges all along the way. His brother’s daughter Sanchayita is continuing with her criticism of Gajapathi at every step of the way. Vijaysai Reddy is taking to social media to spite him. Several cases have been registered against him.

Ashok Gajapathi is reportedly finding that the support from the TDP is not as expected and the repeated attacks are sullying his image with no respite in near future. If sources close to him are to be believed, some of his closest advisors are suggesting that he join the BJP to escape the witch-hunting. Ashok Gajapathi Raju has relations in the BJP at the national level as he had done during his stint as the union minister. Sources are suggesting that he might opt for the BJP to escape the hounding by the YSRCP. He also is said to feel that the TDP is unable to do much to help him out in the Mansas Trust affair.

If this is true, then this would be a big jolt for the TDP in the district. In fact, till recently, the district TDP unit functioned out of his palace and it is only recently that a parallel office was set up outside the palace especially after the office remained closed due to Covid fears. Let’s wait and watch how things unfold in Vizianagaram.