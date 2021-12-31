Salaar into the last leg of Shoot

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is wrapping films at a fast pace after Saaho and Radhe Shyam. He completed the shoot of Adipurush in just 60 days and the actor was juggling between the sets of Radhe Shyam and Salaar during this time. Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and the film is a high voltage action entertainer. The film is now in the last leg of shoot and the film has one long schedule to complete the shoot. The last schedule will start in January 2022 and Prabhas is keen to complete Salaar and focus completely on Project K.

Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Hombale Films are the producers of Salaar. The film was initially planned for summer 2022 release and the new release date will be announced very soon. Prabhas announced Radhe Shyam for Sankranthi 2022 release and Adipurush will hit the screens in August 2022. Prashanth Neel also announced that KGF: Chapter 2 will release in summer 2022. Prabhas also signed a film in the direction of Sandeep Vanga and the film starts rolling in 2023.