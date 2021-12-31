Is KCR’s confidence at all-time low now?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is known for aggressive politics. He doesn’t give a damn if his party MLA, MP or any leader quits TRS or joins any other party.

Even when he was not in power during Telangana statehood agitation, so many TRS leaders including party MLAs, MPs quit TRS and joined other parties. Even then, he maintained his aggression and never tried to plead with them or convince them to stay back in TRS.

After coming to power and becoming Telangana CM in 2014, KCR’s aggression has further increased.

But now KCR’s aggression and confidence levels seem to have hit an all-time low especially after Huzurabad Assembly bypoll defeat at the hands of BJP.

KCR has invited Ravinder Singh, former ex-mayor of Karimnagar, who quit TRS recently and contested as independent candidate against TRS in recent Karimnagar MLC polls under local bodies quota.

Singh unleashed a scathing attack on KCR after quitting TRS and even took BJP MLA Etala Rajender’s support, arch-rival of KCR, to defeat TRS. Despite all this, Singh lost to TRS.

Ravinder Singh is no match to KCR’s position or stature. However, KCR gave an appointment immediately to Ravinder Singh when he sought to meet him.

Singh on Thursday met KCR at Pragathi Bhavan and sought to join TRS again. KCR too agreed immediately.

TRS leaders and cadre were shocked to Singh walking into Pragathi Bhavan and meeting KCR easily when it’s not even 15 days since Singh lashed out at KCR and his family members.

It’s difficult for ministers and MLAs to secure the appointment with KCR but Singh could meet him easily.

This triggered speculations in political circles that KCR’s confidence levels have now hit an all-time low and is ready to take back a step or two till he overcomes the tough political situation he is now facing at present in Telangana.

KCR is now in a position where he cannot afford to lose even a ward-member level leader from TRS as Ravinder Singh is just a ward member in Karimnagar municipal corporation at present.