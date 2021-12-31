What’s onboard for RRR Telugu Promotions?

The team of RRR stepped out with a perfect promotional strategy and the team spent ample time on the Hindi promotions. SS Rajamouli, NTR and Ram Charan are quite active with the promotions and soon after Hindi, they promoted the film in the South Indian languages. Rajamouli planned two big events in the Telugu states but the current situations brought enough confusion in the team. The team of RRR is puzzled as getting permissions for the pre-release events is hard. The public gatherings are prohibited considering the recent surge of the Omicron variant in India.

There were speculations that Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna will attend the grand pre-release event of RRR in Hyderabad but this may not happen. There are also speculations that the team of RRR may go ahead with pre-release press conference if the permissions are not granted. The makers are also picking up one more location in Andhra Pradesh for the promotions. For now, there is no clarity of RRR promotional events in the Telugu states. The makers will make the announcements soon. RRR is heading for January 7th 2022 release.