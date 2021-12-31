“Jai Jagan-Bye MLAs”, the biggest worry for YSRCP legislators in AP

One big worry for most of the YSRCP MLAs is that their popularity ratings are at an all-time low. They are finding it tough. Their biggest problem is that it is not the general public but the party workers and the grassroots level workers who are opposing them. The constant refrain is – Yes for Jagan and No for MLA.

The latest to face this situation is Payakaraopet MLA Golla Babu Rao. This former officer-turned-politician recently went to Rajavaram village in Payakaraopet to inaugurate a drinking water pipeline. As he entered the village, he was greeted by the YSRCP activists and leaders, who showed placards that asked the MLA to go back.

The placards had slogans that said that the MLA was not welcome. They said that they were all for YS Jagan, but are opposed to the MLA. They also stopped the MLA’s convoy by squatting on the road. This led to fisticuffs and heated arguments between the supporters and detractors of the MLA. The police had to intervene and disperse both the groups. The MLA was sent back as a precautionary measure.

Several MLAs feel that due to the highly centralized governance and the usage of the village volunteers system, theMLAs have no role to perform. As a result, the MLAs are not able to make their mark. The people are opposing the MLAs, while fully backing YS Jagan. They feel that their position has become very weak. What happened to Baburao can happen to any other MLA, they say.