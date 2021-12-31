Eatala-Bandi Sanjay fight forces “prize catch” go back to TRS

Former Mayor of Karimnagar Sardar Ravinder Singh is back to where he belongs.. On Thursday evening, Singh,who rebelled against KCR, returned to the TRS.. He met KCR and has all but joined the TRS. Thus Ravinder Singh’s revolt has ended as fast and as tamely as it began.

Ravinder Singh fought as a rebel candidate for the local body constituency MLC elections recently. He rebelled after he was denied the party ticket.. He was backed by Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender. However, he lost the election. But, he somehow managed to make a dent into the TRS fortress by weaning away several ZPTCs and MPTCS.

But the biggest problem for Ravinder Singh was that the BJP did not open its doors for him. Party state president Bandi Sanjay, who is also from Karimnagar, has firmly rejected his plans to enter the BJP. In fact, Singh began his career as an ABVP worker and later worked as a BJP activist. However, with Sanjay firmly backing his entry into the BJP, Singh has no option but to rejoin the TRS.

Sources say that Sanjay was upset at Singh being promoted by Eatala. He felt that Singh and Eatala could open a front against him in Karimnagar district. He also wanted to teach Eatala a lesson for not consulting him about Singh beforehand. All these have made Ravinder Singh go back to the TRS.