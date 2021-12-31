Jersey Hindi Release: Dil Raju Vs Shahid Kapoor

Tollywood’s top producer Dil Raju is also focused on Bollywood. He joined hands with Allu Aravind for the remake of Jersey. Shahid Kapoor is the lead actor and the film was initially planned for January 31st release. But considering the rise in the new coronavirus cases and the restrictions imposed, the makers pushed the release of the film. Dil Raju and Allu Aravind had huge hopes on the film and Jersey even happens to be the immediate next film of Shahid Kapoor after a blockbuster like Kabir Singh.

After things changed, Dil Raju is keen on a direct digital release and he initiated talks with Netflix. The offer too is quite convincing. But Shahid Kapoor is not much interested in a digital release and he wants Jersey to hit the theatres. He informed the makers that he is ready to slash down his remuneration in case if the film gets a huge delay. Dil Raju is trying hard to convince Shahid but the actor is strict on his stand. Shahid Kapoor is making his digital debut next year with Raj and DK’s project and this is one more reason for the actor sticking for a theatrical release for Jersey.

For now, he is strict on a theatrical release for Jersey. We have to wait to see if Dil Raju convinces Shahid or if he will wait for a proper theatrical release.