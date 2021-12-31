Glimpse of Liger: Vijay Devarakonda and Puri Jagannadh promise Big

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh and the country’s youth icon Vijay Devarakonda are teaming up for Liger. The glimpse of Liger is out and the duo promises big. Liger is an inspirational journey of a Chaiwala from the slums of Mumbai who represents India in the World Boxing Championship. Vijay Devarakonda’s transformation along with the intense narration of Puri Jagannadh are the major highlights hints the glimpse. Liger is packed with action and a key portion of the film is shot in USA.

Vijay Devarakonda’s intense performance is backed by grand production and technical values. The film’s shoot is completed and Liger is announced for August 25th 2022 release. Liger also has an emotional drama and a romantic track. The glimpse of Liger lives up to the expectations. Ananya Pandey is the heroine and Mike Tyson will be seen in an important role. Manisharma is the music composer and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers. The film will head for a pan-Indian release.