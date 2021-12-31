Swag of Bholaa Loading

Marking the New Year, the makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Bhola Shankar will release the “Swag of Bholaa” tomorrow at 9 AM. The Swag of Megastar Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar will be out tomorrow. The shoot of the film is happening in Hyderabad. Meher Ramesh is the director and Tamannaah is the leading lady. Keerthy Suresh plays Chiranjeevi’s sister in Bhola Shankar. The film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Vedhalam.

Chiranjeevi is busy with a bunch of projects and Bhola Shankar is expected to hit the screens during the end of 2022. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Creative Commercials are the producers. Megastar’s upcoming movie Acharya will release on February 4th and Chiranjeevi will also release God Father next year that is in shooting mode.