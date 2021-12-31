Tollywood Highest Grossers of the Year since 2010 – Pushpa takes 2021

Pushpa (Telugu) has raked over 100 Cr share worldwide and is the highest-grossing film of the year. The film has overtaken Vakeel Saab and is the highest collected film of 2021. The film is a profitable venture in Nizam but a loss venture in A.P owing to the ticket prices. Many theatres are even seized from first Wednesday.

Allu Arjun now has back-to-back highest grosser of the year which is only achieved by a few heroes earlier. Chiranjeevi has achieved it during the 2002-2004 period for 3 straight years & Pawan Kalyan for 2012-2013.

There are many biggies scheduled for next year with RRR, Radhe Shyam, Salaar, Adipurush being the top contenders.

2010 – Simha, Robo (Dub Version)

2011 – Dookudu

2012 – Gabbar Singh

2013 – Attarintiki Daredi

2014 – Race Gurram

2015 – Baahubali: The Beginning

2016 – Janatha Garage

2017 – Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

2018 – Rangasthalam

2019 – Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Telugu Version), Saaho (all versions)

2020- Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

2021 – Pushpa: The Rise