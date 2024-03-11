Salman Khan picks up Kick 2

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan has been struggling to deliver a solid hit. He doesn’t usually take breaks between his films but Salman Khan is not in a hurry and he is in plans to bounce back. He has been holding talks with several South Indian directors and he finally picked up Tamil top filmmaker AR Murugadoss. The film is the sequel of Kick and is titled Kick 2. The film will head for floors in May this year and Kick 2 is slated for Eid 2025 weekend release. An official announcement will be made very soon.

Sajid Nadiadwala who produced and directed Kick will bankroll this project. Salman Khan loved the final narration recently and he is all excited about playing Devil in Kick 2. Sajid Nadiadwala and Salman Khan supervised the script and the decision has been made recently. Salman Khan kept other projects on hold for now and he will focus completely on Kick 2. AR Murugadoss too is waiting for a super hit and this is his next big project.