Prabhas to romance Mrunal Thakur?

It is almost official that Prabhas will soon work with Hanu Raghavapudi and the film is said to be a periodic love story set up in a war backdrop. Mythri Movie Makers is on board to produce this prestigious attempt and the shoot commences once Prabhas completes his current commitments. Hanu is working on the script and the pre-production work starts very soon. After a super hit like Sita Ramam, Hanu is in plans to repeat his team. Mrunal Thakur is considered to romance Prabhas in this periodic love story.

After the release of Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur has been signing Telugu films and she is busy with several projects. Hanu feels that Mrunal would be the right choice beside Prabhas. Vishal Chandrasekhar is on board to score the music and the music sittings are currently going on. Prabhas has to complete Maruthi’s Raja Saab, Salaar 2 and Spirit before he starts Hanu Raghavapudi’s film. The shoot is expected to start during the second half of 2025.