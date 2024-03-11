Kiran Abbavaram all set to tie the Knot

Young actor Kiran Abbavaram shot fame with films like Rajavaru Ranigaru and SR Kalyanamandapam. He went on to do several films in Telugu and most of them ended up as disasters. He has been in a relationship with actress Rahasya Gorak from the past five years. The duo worked together in Rajavaru Ranigaru. Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak are all set to get engaged on Wednesday in a private ceremony in the presence of family members. The wedding date will be fixed soon and Kiran Abbavaram will tie the knot with Rahasya.

Kiran Abbavaram is working on multiple films and he has taken a small break after a series of debacles. His last two films Meter and Rules Ranjan ended up as massive disasters. Rahasya Gorak has been away from films from a long time. Kiran Abbavaram is expected to make an official announcement about his wedding very soon.