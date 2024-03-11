Trisha’s double bonanza in Vishwambara

Trisha is racing to the top in her second innings and she is busy with several films. She is also making her comeback to Telugu cinema with Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara and the actress joined the sets of the film recently. In an interesting update we came to know, Trisha will be seen in a dual role in Vishwambara. The lead actress playing a dual role is rare on the Indian screen. She will be playing a normal woman in one of them and a goddess in the other role in Vishwambara. The second character carries the major twist in Vishwambara.

Made on a massive budget, the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release. Vassishta is the director and UV Creations are the producers. Meenakshi Chaudhary is the other leading lady in Vishwambara. Megastar plays Bhimavaram Dorababu in the film and Keeravani is scoring the music. Apart from Vishwambara, Trisha is also in talks to play the leading lady in Venkatesh’s upcoming film to be directed by Anil Ravipudi.