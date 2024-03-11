Jagan uttered lies at Medarametla too, says Atchen Naidu

Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, continued his game of uttering blatant lies at Medarametla too, taking innocent people for a ride, observed TDP State unit president, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu.

Jagan has deceived the people and his statement that he fulfilled all the promises is totally false, Atchen Naidu said in a statement released here on the remarks made by Jagan at Medarametla. Jagan has spent only 15 per cent of the budgetary allocation made for welfare while TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, as the chief minister of the State has spent 19 per cent, he said.

Advising Jagan to ponder over his future in politics and how will he win the Pulivendula seat since people are well aware of who killed his Babai (paternal uncle), Atchen Naidu said that the sole dream of Jagan is to loot the State and build a palace in every district. Since Jagan has lost his credibility not even one lakh people attended his Medarametla meeting, he added.

Jagan did not fulfill even a single promise made to the people like filling 2.3 lakh vacancies in various government departments, total prohibition and cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Observing that all the sections in the State are the victims of Jagan’s rule, Atchen Naidu asked as to why Jagan and his partymen are scared of the Opposition alliance.

If Jagan has public support as he claims, why should he feel insecure when the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP joined hands, he asked. Now the YSRCP leaders are well aware that their atrocities are no longer be allowed, he stated.

Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu is of the strong opinion that Jagan and his party leaders made every effort to transport people from 50 Assembly segments in six districts spending Rs 100 cr only to cheat the innocent people.