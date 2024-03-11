Oscars 2024: Complete list of Winners:

The grand event of the 96th Academy Awards took place in the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and it was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Oppenheimer got nominations in 13 categories and the film bagged seven Oscar awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing and Best Original Score. Poor Things received 11 nominations and the film bagged four Oscars. Cillian Murphy is the best Actor for his performance in Oppenheimer and Emma Stone is named as the Best Actress for her portrayal in Poor Things. Here is the complete list of winners of Oscars 2024:

Best Picture: Oppenheimer

Best Director: Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Actor: Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Best Actress: Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor: Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Adapted Screenplay: American Fiction

Best Original Screenplay: Anatomy of a Fall

Best Cinematography: Oppenheimer

Best Production Design: Poor Things

Best Visual Effects: Godzilla Minus One

Best Costume Design: Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Poor Things

Best Sound: The Zone of Interest

Best Film Editing: Oppenheimer

Best Original Score: Oppenheimer

Best Original Song: “What Was I Made For” (Barbie)

Best International Feature Film: The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Feature Film: The Boy and the Heron

Best Animated Short Film: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

Best Live-Action Short Film: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Documentary Short Film: The Last Repair Shop

Best Documentary Feature Film: 20 Days in Mariupol