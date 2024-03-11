Ram Charan and Allu Arjun off to Vizag

Stylish Star Allu Arjun flew to Vizag yesterday and he was welcomed by a heap of his fans. The actor will be shooting for some key portions of Pushpa: The Rule from today in and around the city. Sukumar and his team too reached the city and started preparing for the schedule. The shoot is expected to be wrapped up in a week. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will fly down to Vizag this week and he will shoot for his upcoming film Game Changer in Vizag till the end of this month. The film has been under making for three years and Charan is keen to complete the shoot at the earliest.

Shankar is juggling between Indian 2 and Game Changer. The filming is expected to be completed by May. The makers are yet to announce the release date of Game Changer. Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is slated for August 15th release this year and there are speculations that the film will also have a third installment. Mythri Movie Makers are betting big on this action drama that will head for a record release.