Salman Khan’s bold move for Radhe

Tollywood is the only film industry that was completely open and witnessed a series of hits this year after 2020 was completely shut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bollywood continued to remain shut and some of the biggies are announced for summer release this year before the second wave of coronavirus hit the country. Maharashtra is completely shattered and the theatres are shut. But Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan is firm on his stand and decided to go ahead with the release of his upcoming movie Radhe. Zee Studios already acquired the complete rights of the film for a record price of Rs 235 crores.

Radhe will hit the theatres on May 13th and the film will also have a simultaneous digital release on pay per view basis. The trailer of Radhe will be out tomorrow. Radhe will be available for digital streaming on Zee Plex. Radhe is directed by Prabhudeva and is produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan in association with Zee Studios. Disha Patani played the heroine in this action entertainer. Radhe would be the first biggie from Bollywood that is releasing after the coronavirus pandemic.

