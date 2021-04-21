Jana Sena upset with BJP on Tirupati fake voters

Growing doubts are being expressed from all sides going by the way the BJP top leaders at the State and the Central levels handled the Tirupati by-election. The Jana Sainiks are especially angry that the BJP has forcibly taken away the ticket but has eventually failed to give a tough fight. What is more disturbing is that the BJP Delhi leaders themselves have failed to check the influence of large scale ‘bogus voters’ in the bypoll.

Leaders like GVL Narasimha Rao made eloquent speeches before the bypoll that they would prevent the YCP from using the fake voters. All other Opposition parties, including the Jana Sena, thought that the BJP would use the Central Election Commission to put the YCP leaders in their place. At the time of the 2019 election, the Modi regime used the CEC very conveniently to spoil the Chandrababu Naidu show.

However, nothing of that sort happened in the recent Tirupati bypoll. The BJP top leaders were nowhere to be seen after the polling day. BJP candidate K. Ratna Prabha made some complaints and also filed a petition in the High Court, which would be of no immediate help.

Overall, the Jana Sainiks are now feeling totally upset that the BJP has denied them a golden opportunity to damage the Jagan Reddy party.