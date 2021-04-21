Kavitha sets up helpline for Covid affected

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and a state legislator K. Kavitha has opened a helpline to provide assistance to the Covid-19 infected people during the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.

The member of Telangana Legislative Council tweeted on Wednesday that people may contact the helplines in Hyderabad or Nizamabad.

“Been continuously receiving calls & messages for assistance related to COVID-19. Kindly contact my office Hyd : 040-23599999 / 89856 99999 Nzb : 08462- 250666 for any #COVID19 related request or query,” she tweeted.

Kavitha, a former member of Parliament, said her team will be available round the clock.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader has been receiving requests for help from families of Covid-19 infected people seeking beds in hospitals, medicines, better treatment facilities or financial assistance.