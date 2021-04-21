Nithiin, Nabha Natesh Enjoying Bike Ride

Nithiin is romancing Nabha Natesh in an upcoming crime thriller Maestro which is in last leg of shooting. The makers wishing everyone Happy Sri Rama Navami, a new poster has been revealed. As we can see, Nithiin and Nabha Natesh can be seen enjoying bike ride.

Dressed in a vibrant outfit, Nithiin looks charming despite wearing shades, while Nabha looks glamorous in a trendy costume. Apparently, the picture is from a romantic song in the film.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi under Sreshth Movies banner, Mahati Swara Sagar renders soundtracks for the film that also features Tamannaah Bhatia in a vital role.