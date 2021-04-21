Netflix spending a Bomb on Content in 2021

Top digital platform Netflix announced that it would be spending 17 billion USD on the content this year. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Netflix is keen to deliver more and more innovative content for the subscribers. Several projects delayed due to the pandemic as the shoots are kept on hold. But Netflix had a record growth in the number of subscribers and the top streaming giant added 4 million new subscribers this year. There are speculations that 1 millon new subscribers will be added in the second quarter. Netflix announced that there would be upcoming seasons for several impressive projects.

Netflix also announced its strong lineup for the upcoming months recently. With the new subscribers increasing at a fast pace and considering the pandemic situation, Netflix decided to spend more on the shows and films. Netflix spent 11.8 billion USD last year and 13.9 billion USD was spent in the year 2019. The most-watched shows on the platform are said to be Fate: The Winx Saga (57 million), Ginny and Georgia (52 million), Firefly Lane (49 million) and Cobra Kai: Season 3 (45 million). The most-watched films on Netflix are Outside the Wire (66 million), Yes Day (62 million), I Care a Lot (56 million).