Career best deal for Nandamuri Balakrishna

Nandamuri Balakrishna is shooting for Boyapati Srinu’s Akhanda and the film was planned for summer release initially. The theatrical deals for the film are closed and the recently released teaser received a thunderous response from the audience. The makers inked the biggest ever deal among Balakrishna’s movies. The digital and satellite rights of Akhanda are acquired by Star MAA and Hotstar for a price of Rs 15 crores. The deal was closed recently. Two weeks of the film’s shoot is pending and it will be completed soon.

As of now, Akhanda will not have a summer release. Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are the leading ladies in this powerful action entertainer. Balayya’s look as Aghora impressed the fans big time. The film is made on a budget of Rs 60 crores and the makers will make decent profits even before the release considering the closed deals. Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer of Akhanda. The updated release date will be announced soon. Balakrishna decided to stay away from the shoot because of the second wave of coronavirus.