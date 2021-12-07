Samantha bares her heart on divorce: ‘I thought I’d crumble and die’

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has at last opened up on her divorce from Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and the impact it had on her mental health.

Not long ago, Tollywood’s celebrated pair Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their divorce, sending shockwaves among their fans. Ever since the ‘Majili’ actress announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya, she has been mum on the issue.

Samantha said, “As soon as you accept the fact that you are going through, something, half of the healing is done. Accepting, vocalising, and fighting back is what I did.”

Samantha said she felt like she would “crumble and die”. But, as she realised that she is going to live her life, with all the issues, she appreciates herself for being such a strong woman.

“I never knew I could pass this. I am proud of myself because I never knew I was this strong”, the ‘Shakunthalam’ actress said.

Samantha also mentioned that her divorce from Chaitanya took a toll on her mental health. But she tried her ways to get better.

Samantha, on the work front, has been busy signing new ventures, and will soon be working on two multilingual projects, of which one is titled ‘Yashodha’. Samantha promises that she will shut up her critics only with her hard work, nothing else.