Samantha busy Holidaying

Samantha got divorced from her actor husband Naga Chaitanya and is busy with a bunch of projects. Her performance as Raji in The Family Man 2 and her item song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa received an outstanding response. The actress is taking breaks between the shoots and is busy holidaying all over. She flew to Switzerland along with her close buddies and her skiing video went viral all over. The actress has been posting the clicks on her Instagram page.

Samantha is expected to return back to the country this weekend and she will join the sets of Yasodha soon. Her next release would be Shaakuntalam directed by Gunasekhar and the film is a pan-Indian attempt. She has been in talks for a couple of Bollywood projects and web-based projects for the top digital firms. The career of Samantha is going great and she is happy single currently.