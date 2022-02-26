Samantha completes 12 years in Film Industry

Samantha started her career with Ye Maya Chesave and the actress never looked back. Her journey in the field of cinema has been remarkable. From commercial films to challenging roles, Samantha worked without breaks. Along with fans, Samantha also gained stardom and numerous awards for her work. The actress completed 12 glorious years in Indian cinema and her career post-marriage was just exceptional. Keeping commercial films aside, Samatha decided to experiment and she showcased her other side. Her performance in The Family Man: Season 2 as Raji won accolades across the nation.

Samantha is now a pan-Indian star and she has a strong lineup of films. Top digital giants like Amazon and Netflix are eager to sign her on board for originals and the discussions are on. The actress took her official social media page to reveal that she has completed 12 years in the film industry. “Today marks my 12th year in the Film Industry. It’s been 12 years of memories that revolve around Lights, Camera, action and incomparable moments. I am filled with gratitude for having had this blessed journey and the best, most loyal fans in the world” wrote the actress.

Samantha is done with the shoot of Shaakuntalam and she is currently shooting for Yasodha. Both these films will head for pan-Indian release soon.

