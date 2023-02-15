Samantha go easy on yourself – Manoj Bajpayee

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee talks about Samantha. Both worked together for an Amazon Prime Video web series‘ The Family Man Season 2’. In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, when he was asked about Samantha. Manoj immediately said, “ Go easy on your self lady . she is extremely hard working and physically she takes soo much pain and really she tortures herself, I was really scared to see her hard work.”

Samantha responds to Manoj Bajpayee’s comments and said,’ I will try sir.” The Yashoda actress now has recovered from Myositis and started being strong physically as before. On the flip-side, Samantha is waiting for her Yashoda release, which is postponed to April 14th from February 17th. She is also the female lead in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic entertainer alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

