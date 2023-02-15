Charan about Naatu Naatu song shooting experience

After RRR, Ram Charan is now a global star now. The actor had interacted with international media recently. He talks about his experience of dancing to the most popular song ‘Naatu Naatu’ pick up step. NTR and I are basically dancers and we are okay to dance for the hook-up step, but the actual complicated issue is synchronization and we worked so hard for that, Ram Charan said.

After everything one of the biggest tasks for the actors is to envision Rajamouli sir, Charan added. Ram Charan also talked about two superstars coming together for the film RRR. He said the film happened because of our trust on Rajamouli and that would never happen if the offer was from any other director. The passionate dance number Naatu Naatu song is expecting Oscar award in the original song category. Keeravani and the team are preparing to perform the song on Oscar’s stage.