Samantha in Zombie Reddy sequel?

Samantha Akkineni announced that she is ready to work with Prashanth Varma (Awe fame) if he comes up with an exciting script. Prashanth Varma is currently busy with Zombie Reddy and the film is slated for release this week. Going with the current update, Prashanth Varma is currently penning a sequel for Zombie Reddy and he will narrate the script to Samantha. The actress too decided to take the final call after listening to the draft of the sequel. The discussions are currently on.

Before that Zombie Reddy should impress the audience and end up as a hit. Teja Sajja, Anandhi and Daksha Nagarkar played the lead roles in Zombie Reddy which is the first zombie movie in Tollywood. Meanwhile, Samantha is busy with the shoot of her next Tamil movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and she will commence the shoot of Shakuntalam that will be directed by Gunasekhar.