Samantha joins the sets of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa

Stylish Star Allu Arjun took a small break from work and he is back to the sets of his upcoming movie Pushpa. A special item song is canned in a lavish set that is constructed in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Top actress Samantha is shaking her leg for a special number for the first time and the song’s shoot commenced today. Ganesh Acharya is the choreographer and the film’s director Sukumar will stay away from the song’s shoot as he is occupied with the post-production work of Pushpa.

The film’s deadline is inching and Allu Arjun is keen to complete the shoot at the earliest. As per the update, the item song will be completed in five days. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Pushpa is aimed for December 17th release in all the major Indian languages. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget mass entertainer.