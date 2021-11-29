Jagan’s hat-trick: Secures extension for third CS in a row!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday created a record of sorts by securing extension for Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma by six more months.

Sameer Sharma is set to retire in two days on November 30.

However, the Centre issued orders on Sunday extending the tenure of Sameer Sharma by six more months until May 31, 2022 following the request from AP CM YS Jagan.

With this, Jagan scored a ‘hat trick’ by securing extension for all the three Chief Secretaries appointed by him after he became CM in May 2019.

When Jagan took over as CM in May 2019, LV Subramanyam was the Chief Secretary, who was appointed by the Election Commission of India during TDP government in April 2019 after YSRCP complained that then CS Anil Chandra Punetha was working in favour of TDP during general electrons held in April 2019.

After Jagan became CM in May 2014, he continue LV Subramanyam as CS.

But Jagan all of a sudden removed Subramanyam from CS post unceremoniously and posted him in an insignificant post in AP Human Resource Development Institute, Bapatla in November 2019.

Jagan appointed Neelam Sahni as CS in November 2019.

She was supposed to retire on June 30, 2020, but Jagan secured extension by six months until December 31, 2020.

Later, he appointed Adityanath Das as CS in January 2021. He was supposed to retire in June 2021.

Jagan secured extension by three months until September 2021.

Later, Jagan appointed Sameer Sharma as CS in October 2021. He was supposed to retire on November 30, 2021.

Jagan has now secured extension by six more months to Sameer Sharma.

The Centre has been rejecting the requests of CMs to extend the tenure of Chief Secretaries in other states.

But in the case of Jagan, the Centre has approved all the requests made by Jagan seeking extension of tenure of Chief Secretaries.

YSRCP circles say this shows the good rapport Jagan enjoys with Modi government at the Centre.