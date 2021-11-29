Grand Bimbisara teaser shows NKR in dual shades

The teaser of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s Bimbisara has been unveiled. There are two different avatars of Kalyan Ram in it. While one features him in a ferocious warrior look, the other one shows him as a ultra modern youngster.

It talks about a fearless warrior who fights to safeguard his kingdom many years ago and a morden day youth’s link with him.

Bimbisara is produced by K Hari Krishna under NTR Arts banner and directed by Mallidi Vashist. Catherine Tresa and Samyuktha Menon play the female leads. Bimbisara is a big budget movie in the career of Kalyan Ram with high end visuals effects

The film’s team includes music composer Chirantan Bhatt, cinematographer Chota K Naidu, editor Tammiraju and art director Kiran Kumar Manne. Santosh Narayanan is credited as Director of Music.

