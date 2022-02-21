Samantha oozes grace in Shakuntalam first look

Shakuntalam, which has Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, is one of the big movies in the making. The multilingual is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Now the makers have unveiled the first look of Samantha from the movie. She looks elegant in the poster and is seen sitting in a forest surrounded by birds and animals. Samantha is looking curious somewhere, while the inmates of the jungle look at her in awe.

Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shakuntalam has musical score by Manisharma and cinematography by Shekar V Joseph, while dialogues are penned by Sai Madhav Burra. Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha makes her acting debut with this film, which also has Mohan Babu, Dev Mohan, Sachin Khedekar, Gautami, Aditi Balan and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.

Neelima Guna is producing the movie on a huge budget under the banner of Gunaa DRP – Teamworks. Shakuntalam will be presented by ace producer Dil Raju. It is said Gunasekhar has done a lot of research work for the movie.