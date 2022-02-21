Bheemla Nayak Pre-release Event Postponed

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s next outing Bheemla Nayak is hitting the screens this Friday and the makers planned a grand pre-release event today in Hyderabad. With the sudden demise of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, the makers decided to cancel the pre-release event. The makers issued an official statement. Pawan Kalyan expressed his condolences for the family of Mekapati Goutham Reddy. He passed away due to heart attack this morning.

The new release date of the pre-release event will be announced soon. The trailer of Bheemla Nayak is expected to release today at 8:10 PM. Bheemla Nayak is directed by Saagar Chandra and Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen played the lead roles. Sithara Entertainments are the producers of Bheemla Nayak and the film is gearing up for a record release on February 25th.